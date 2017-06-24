Bolt EV safety, 2018 Camry Hybrid driven, EPA vs California, Tesla Autopilot video: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



Why did one Tesla electric-car owner post a video of his car running under the Autopilot driver-assistance software?



What crucial step has EPA chief (and climate-science denier) Scott Pruitt backed away from taking?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Friday, we described the Chargeway system for identifying electric-car charging stations and standards; it's one of the best EV ideas to come out of the annual EV Roadmap conference in Portland.

We also noted that another teaser for the 2018 Nissan Leaf is out, but it's not about what the car looks like: this one's all about its ProPilot Assist self-driving abilities.

On Thursday, we wrote that if the Trump administration tries to roll back emission and fuel-economy rules for 2022 through 2025 model-year vehicles, more than a dozen states have a battle plan.

We also highlighted the new head of the Tesla Autopilot group; his predecessor lasted only five months (though his January welcome from Tesla is still live on the company's website).

Wednesday, we asked whether the current iteration of the Autopilot software met CEO Elon Musk's pledge that it would be "smooth as silk." One owner shot some video to answer that question.

We also published our first drive of the new 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid, a much-improved new generation of the pioneering hybrid mid-size sedan.

On Tuesday, the 238-mile 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car was named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS.

Volkswagen has confirmed the all-electric VW ID Buzz Microbus will enter production, though it won't likely arrive until after 2020.

And we wrote that buyers worldwide are apparently producing high demand for the Hyundai Ioniq hybrid and all-electric models.

We kicked off the week on Monday by delving into EPA head Scott Pruitt's statement that the agency isn't "currently" targeting California's emission waiver, crucial to letting it set its own air-quality standards.

It turns out that advertising for the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car does exist, it turns out, because we've seen the evidence with our own eyes.

Over the weekend, we gave you the strange history of the U.S. Senate's electric cars—and where they are now.

While purchase price for battery-electric vehicles continues to be a major sales hurdle, a new and optimistic study now suggests electric cars will cost less than conventional cars as soon as 2025.

Finally, have you ever needed a video to explain how electric cars work? We found one for you.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

