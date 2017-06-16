Used Tesla prices, Pacifica Hybrid recall, electric mail vans, solar energy jobs: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Subaru Crosstrek, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, electric postal vans, jobs in renewable energy, better used Tesla prices, and a plug-in hybrid minivan recall. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Fully electric Ford Transit vans will be delivering mail within months under a deal announced by Deutsche Post and Ford.

Coal has been in the news quite a lot lately, but jobs in solar energy have grown at 20 percent a year since 2012; wind energy is also adding jobs.

To encourage buyers thinking of putting down deposits for Tesla Model 3 cars they may not receive for a year or two, Elon Musk announced warranty improvements and price cuts on used Tesla Model S electric cars.

About 1,700 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in minivans have been recalled to replace a faulty diode.

China matters for electric cars: Volkswagen too will launch a joint venture to build battery-electric vehicles with a Chinese partner.

Prices for the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, one of the highest-mileage all-wheel-drive vehicles for sale in the U.S., will start at $22,710—no kayak included.

Finally, in the arena of small cars not available in the U.S., full details on the 2018 Volkswagen Polo subcompact are now out.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter