Electric-car leases in California: Leaf, Volt, Focus vs Clarity

The state of California is undeniably the United States' premier market for electric vehicles.

It's also a market where automakers actually need to sell certain volumes of zero-emission cars, which means some of the nation's best lease deals on electric cars can be found in the Golden State.

There are plenty of electrified vehicles to choose from, but only some offer remarkably good value at the moment.

The 2017 Honda Clarity Electric is one of the newest electric vehicles on the market in California, and it will arrive with a $269 per month lease deal this August.

The amount rivals other lease deals, but Cars Direct broke down the effective lease cost and what's important to note compared to its battery-electric rivals.

The Clarity Electric requires $1,730 down at the time of signing and does not include the first month's payment.

That means the monthly payment might be more than even its effective lease rate of $317 per month.

Adding taxes, title, the first month's payment, and any other fees will see the monthly payment rise.

In comparison, California car buyers can snag a Ford Focus Electric (with 115 miles of range) for $222 per month, or a Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid (with 53 miles of range) for $291 per month.

It's worth noting the Clarity Electric's range falls short of many rivals at just 89 miles.

The Nissan Leaf and the Volkswagen e-Golf also provide greater ranges of 107 and 125 miles respectively.

The Clarity Electric has one value proposition packed into its lease deal, though: active safety features.

The Honda Sensing suite is included with every Clarity Electric and boasts pre-collision system with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and more.

The Clarity Electric is powered by a 25.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack located behind the rear seat.

The battery pack provides electricity for the 161 horsepower motor and drives the front wheel exclusively.

The propulsion method makes for an EPA-estimated 114 MPGe.

The Clarity Electric isn't exactly a hot deal, but it will be the only fully electric mid-size sedan outside of the Tesla Model S on the market.

Only select California and Oregon Honda dealerships will sell the Clarity Electric when it arrives in a few months.

