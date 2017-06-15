Michigan vs electric cars, Bolt EV road trip, Honda Clarity pricing, C-Max efficiency: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Lexus CT 200h F-Sport Enlarge Photo

Today, we have another Bolt EV road trip, scratch our heads at Michigan, look at electric-car lease pricing, and consider a type of hybrid we may never see in North America. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

You still can't buy a Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car in much of the Midwest, so one owner drove his new Bolt halfway across the country after buying it out of state.

We're still interested in Nissan's e-Power series hybrid system, even if it's never likely to come to North America.

Lease pricing for the Honda Clarity Electric is now out; how does it compare to costs for the Nissan Leaf, Ford Focus Electric, and other longer-range cars?

Irked that neither Ford nor his dealer explained how to drive a Ford C-Max Hybrid for maximum efficiency, one owner made his own (24-minute) video.

Electric-car drivers and buyers could reasonably be forgiven for concluding that the state of Michigan hates them, despite where the Bolt EV is made (but not sold!).

The Lexus CT 200h luxury hybrid hatchback—which was always a segment of one—has been discontinued in the U.S. after sales of the seven-year-old compact fell substantially from its heyday.

Finally, according to one new study, the globe's top brands include plenty of technology companies, but no automakers. No, not even Tesla.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter