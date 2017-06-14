Hyundai Kona small SUV revealed, with electric version to come





2018 Hyundai Kona Enlarge Photo

Hyundai has finally shown the world its subcompact crossover utility vehicle, the 2018 Hyundai Kona.

The 2018 Kona marks the brand's first foray into the subcompact SUV segment and will likely arrive in the United States next year or for 2019.

The Kona name comes from the tourist spot in Hawaii and is meant to signify the vehicle's adventurous intentions.

The exterior design ushers in the Korean maker's latest language, which will spread to the rest of its crossover lineup in future generations.

Notably, it features a dual headlight design, a cascading grille, and a curvaceous rear end.

A splash of plastic cladding underscores the Kona's supposedly adventurous credentials.

2018 Hyundai Kona Enlarge Photo

Inside, a simple dashboard layout contains a floating center screen that may run as large as 8-inches.

A wide range of engine options are planned for global markets, including a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged engine and a 1.6-liter GDI 4-cylinder engine.

When the Kona reaches the U.S., it will likely feature a base 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.



That engine will be paired with a 6-speed automatic, and front-wheel drive will be standard. Befitting a utility vehicle, all-wheel drive will be optional.

A diesel will be offered in select markets but is highly unlikely for the U.S.

Complimenting the Kona's design and style is a suite of active safety features.

2018 Hyundai Kona Enlarge Photo

Forward collision warning, automatic braking, lane keep assist, high-beam assist, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic warning, and driver drowsiness warning are all present.

The bigger news for green- and electric-car fans and drivers is Hyundai's plan to electrify the Kona.

The Kona will receive a battery-electric variant, potentially as soon as 2018.

Electric range is rumored to hover around 217 miles from a 50-kilowatt-hour battery, though an EPA range rating for that size pack could be rather lower.



Previous reports also suggest a price of $39,000 is possible, which would keep the Kona below $40,000 and make it a fairly affordable electric vehicle after federal income-tax credits.

The Hyundai Kona's twin, the Kia Stonic, is also rumored to gain an electric variant and could make for an equally affordable electric vehicle.

2018 Hyundai Kona Enlarge Photo

The electric Kona would compliment the Hyundai Ioniq Electric as the brand's second electric vehicle; the electric Ioniq is rumored to be receiving a battery upgrade "soon" that will take it close to 200 miles of rated range as well.



The formal debut of the 2018 Hyundai Kona is planned for the 2017 Frankfurt auto show this September.

