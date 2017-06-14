Jaguar I-Pace imminent, coal subsidies, Texas vs Tesla, self-driving Bolt EVs: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, we've got electric cars that drive themselves, electric luxury SUVs that will arrive sooner than you think, a small crossover that'll offer an electric version, and yet another Tesla battle with a state legislature. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Hyundai Kona small crossover utility vehicle will have an all-electric version within the next couple of years.

The Jaguar I-Pace is coming sooner than you may expect; the luxury all-electric SUV is already in pilot production, and will be in the U.S. next year.

More than 100 Chevrolet Bolt EV test vehicles have rolled off the line with new, second-generation self-driving hardware; GM CEO Mary Barra joined them to mark the occasion.

Coal is struggling, but how would you feel if your state passed a bill to require electric utility customers to subsidize money-losing coal plants indefinitely? A bill in the Ohio legislature does just that.

Texas restored its $2,500 rebate for purchase of an electric car (yay!) but specifically omitted Teslas (boo!) because the company doesn't use franchised dealerships.

Remember West Virginia University, the intrepid team that uncovered the emission data that led to the Volkswagen diesel scandal? Their newest study says Fiat Chrysler diesels emit up to 20 times the legal limits of nitrogen oxides. FCA is fighting back, hard.

Finally, Amazon may try to sell cars online. That should be ... interesting.

