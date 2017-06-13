Tesla Model X safety, Fisker battery news, fuel economy rules, Mercedes electric cars: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, another award for the Tesla Model X, a BMW investment in electric buses, Mercedes will build luxury electric models in China, and our readers really, really care about fuel-economy rules. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

You've no doubt heard that the Trump Administration wants to relax fuel-economy rules for 2022-2025 vehicles; we asked how much that would matter, and our survey respondents were of one mind.

The NHTSA gave uniform 5-star safety ratings to the Tesla Model X, making it the safest SUV tested.

Remarkably, California has joined Germany and many other nations in a group to fight climate change—even as the U.S. plans to remove itself from the Paris climate treaty.

Remember that solid-state graphene battery the Fisker EMotion luxury electric car was going to have? It won't be ready at launch, though the car will still have 400 miles of range at its 2019 debut, says Henrik Fisker.

Taking a further step into the largest electric-car market in the world, Mercedes-Benz will build all-electric luxury cars in China, according to an agreement two weeks ago.

On the finance front, BMW i Ventures has invested in Proterra, the U.S. company that makes all-electric transit buses.

A new study from AAA found that more expensive synthetic engine oil really does outperform conventional oil derived from fossil fuels.

Finally, now it's official: Apple is working on autonomous-car software, according to its CEO Tim Cook.

