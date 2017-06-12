2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style update, Sport model added





2018 Honda Fit Enlarge Photo

Honda's smallest of vehicles—the Fit hatchback—has received some incremental updates for the new model year.

The 2018 Honda Fit now has updated styling, additional safety features, and a new Sport model to add to the little hatch's variants.

While not a drastic departure, the 2018 Fit's new grille now features a two-piece chrome and piano-black grille, which Honda says flows into the headlights in a more cohesive manner.

DON'T MISS: Honda Clarity Electric, Plug-In Hybrid: first drives, impressions

The 's 'H' badge is more prominent up front and the fog-light housings are now more angular in design—sporty apparently being the name of the game.

Speaking of sport, the Fit's new Sport trim nestles between the LX and EX and includes what Honda calls a "sporty look" to the front fascia. That includes a sharper front splitter with orange highlights.

The Honda Fit Sport models also receive exclusive, 16-inch wheels finished in black, chrome exhaust, and a rear diffuser with similar bright orange highlights found at the front.

2018 Honda Fit Enlarge Photo

The biggest news for Fit buyers is the addition of Honda's Sensing safety suite of equipment.

Honda Sensing adds adaptive cruise control, a brake mitigation system, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and road departure mitigation and warning systems.

The Honda Sensing suite is available on the LX and Sport trims, but its now standard equipment on EX trims and greater.

READ THIS: 2015 Honda Fit Gas Mileage: True 40-MPG Subcompact, Or Not?

Honda hasn't revealed if the 2018 updates include changes to the powertrain, but the Fit is already an efficient gasoline vehicle.

The EPA rates the Fit at 29 mpg city, 36 highway, 32 combined with a 6-speed manual transmission.

However, the CVT is what brings out the best in the Fit's fuel economy: 33 mpg city, 40 highway, and 36 combined.

2018 Honda Fit Enlarge Photo

During testing, we found numbers ranging from 34 to 38 mpg are much for likely with regular use.

Frugality and reliance on the Econ setting could push drivers into the 40 mpg mark.

The Honda Fit has gone unchanged since the third-generation of the nameplate was introduced in 2014 as a 2015 model.

CHECK OUT: Lease Extensions For Honda Fit EV, Two Years At $199 A Month, To Be Offered

In 2014, Honda also discontinued the Fit EV.

Honda would not let those leasing the vehicle to buy them, but it did extend the lease period for two additional years in 2015—and a handful of owners have now received a second lease extension on top of that.

With a handful of updates, the 2018 Honda Fit remains a potentially great value for those looking for a fuel-efficient small car without the plug.

_________________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter