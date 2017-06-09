Tesla Model Y teaser, Bolt EV battery cost, electric-car energy storage, Apple vs texting: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Apple's 'Do Not Disturb' feature for drivers Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got future model details from Tesla's important stockholders meeting, a renewable-energy second life for Renault Zoe battery packs, the cost of a Bolt EV battery, and photos of former Saabs reborn as electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

What happens to old electric-car battery packs? If they come from Renault Zoes, they may be used to build a giant energy-storage plant that could be owned by the carmaker itself.

How much does a replacement Chevy Bolt EV battery pack cost? We asked—and GM answered.

The all-electric 2019 Fisker EMotion luxury sedan has now been priced, and its $129,900 base price is exactly $100 lower than the 2017 Karma Revero also penned by Henrik Fisker.

We added new photos from this week's 2017 CES Asia trade show to our report on the NEVS 9-3 electric car for China, based on 15-year-old Saab underpinnings.

A lot of news came out of Wednesday's Tesla shareholders meeting, and we rounded it up for you, including the teaser photo of a Tesla Model Y smaller electric utility vehicle coming in 2019.

A "Do Not Disturb" feature on the latest Apple iPhone promises an automatic barrier against distracted driving, though perhaps only if chronic texter-drivers can be persuaded not to disable it.

Finally, because it's Friday, how about a totally bizarre Italian supercar that comes complete with its own fish tank?



