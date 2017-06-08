Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for June 2017





Now that we're into a new month, it's time to check out the best deals on green cars—this time for the month of June.

As always, Cars Direct has compiled its monthly list of the most budget friendly options for buyers looking to go green.

It should be noted there's now a separate category for "Best fuel efficient SUV," since small passenger sedans and hatchbacks have typically dominated the fuel-efficiency list.

Hybrids

Once again, the Ford C-Max Hybrid tops the list with an identical lease deal from the month of May.

The C-Max may be leased for $169 per month with $1,999 down and includes 10,500 miles a year.

Ford is also offering 0 percent APR for 60 months and $1,900 in cash back on the C-Max.

It's the least expensive way to earn 40 MPG combined from a hybrid.

Intriguingly, the Lexus CT 200h once again features a less expensive lease deal than the Toyota Prius this month.

The CT 200h is just $249 per month for 36 months.

Lessees must put down $1,499 at signing and are allotted 10,000 miles a year.

The lease deal is $34 cheaper per month than a 2017 Toyota Prius and still returns an EPA-estimated 42 MPG combined.

Plug-in hybrids

The 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid tops the list once again with a stellar lease deal.

Lessees may take home an Optima Plug-in Hybrid for $289 per month for 36 months and receive 12,000 miles per year.

$1,999 is due at signing, but a $4,919 federal tax credit and $1,500 clean vehicle rebate sweeten the deal.

HOV lane access is also included in the state of California.

When in electric mode, the Optima Plug-In boasts an EPA-estimated 103 MPGe.

BMW rounds out the plug-in list with the 330e.

The plug-in hybrid benefits from a $5,500 lease credit, which helps bring the monthly payment to $319 for 36 months.

However, $4,244 is still due at signing.

The 330e doesn't look like a hybrid and retains some BMW's sporting character, but has an electric-only range of 14 miles.

Electric cars

Again, the 2017 Ford Focus Electric returns as the least expensive lease for an electric vehicle.

Ford is still running a lease for $149 per month with $2,639 due at signing and 10,500 miles per year.

The lease makes the Focus Electric $63 less expensive than the Nissan Leaf and loyal Ford buyers can take advantage of $1,000 in bonus cash.

The 2017 Chevrolet Volt is back on the list for June for a good reason: no money down.

The Volt may be leased for $278 per month for 39 months and a whopping 15,000 miles are issued to the driver.

Unfortunately, the no money down lease is only available in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Other areas will pay $299 per month with $2,249 down.