Buick mild-hybrid, Hyundai Kona, Canadian plug-in sales: Today’s Cars News

2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In

Today, we highlighted the 2018 Buick LaCrosse’s new mild-hybrid option, learned a few details about a new electric car from Hyundai, and looked at plug-in sales for Canada. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Buick’s brought down the price of its LaCrosse by introducing a new mild-hybrid powertrain as the base option. Above it remains a naturally-aspirated V-6.

Hyundai is working on a small SUV to be called the Kona. Reports out of Germany suggest that vehicle will offer a battery-electric option.

Also in Germany, Audi has come under fire for the use of defeat device software on some of its diesels. It’s the first time the Audi brand has been caught in its home market.

Meanwhile, plug-in car sales in Canada for the month of May are in. At the top of the list is the Chevrolet Volt.

