Hyundai Kona Electric: will new small electric SUV come to North America?

Hyundai has already taken its first step into the realm of electric cars with the Ioniq Electric.

In fact, a plug-in hybrid and dedicated hybrid round out three alternative propulsion choices from Hyundai, but a Hyundai Kona electric car is slated to join the Korean brand's portfolio.

The Kona will be Hyundai's subcompact crossover, comparable in size to the Nissan Jukes and Chevrolet Trax of the world.

Unlike its competitors, though, the Kona would be the only crossover to offer a battery electric variant.

Kia will also introduce an all-electric version of its Stonic subcompact crossover, itself based on the Hyundai Kona.

Autobild (via PushEVs) first reported details on the Kona electric car, which is slated to use a 50-kilowatt-hour battery and achieve a range of 311 miles on the European cycle.

If it were to arrive in North Amerca, a range closer to 217 miles would be likely—the European cycle doesn't reflect real-world driving as accurately as the EPA's cycle for electric cars.

The original report also places a 35,000 euro price tag on the Kona electric car, which is roughly $39,000 USD.

It would make it a relatively inexpensive crossover with a respectable 217-mile range—the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV returns an EPA-estimated 238 miles, making it the most affordable electric vehicle with such a figure.

However, the Kona is expected to be larger than the Bolt EV.

If a Hyundai Kona electric car were to make its way to North America, it will likely depend on the success of the Ioniq Electric.

Hyundai's first dedicated electric vehicle arrived with a range of 124 miles and is only rivaled by the Volkswagen e-Golf which returns an EPA-estimated 125 miles per charge.

It gives the Ioniq Electric one of the highest ranges outside of Tesla or the Bolt EV.

Should the Kona electric car arrive, Kia may also introduce a Stonic electric car here.

The Kia variant may be priced as a more affordable option and compliment the Niro Hybrid.

With multiple automakers working on electrifying their lineups, long-standing players may be in for new competition sooner rather than later.

