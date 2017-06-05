Audi confirms (again) 3 electric cars on the market by 2020





Audi e-tron Quattro concept - 2016 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

German automakers are beginning to play catch-up with electric vehicles, as Tesla continues to corner the market.

Audi has once again reconfirmed its plans to bring three battery-powered electric vehicles to production by the year 2020.

The German luxury brand reiterated the plan at the annual general meeting in Neckarsulm, Germany, and said it will continue electrifying its portfolio gradually thereafter.

DON'T MISS: Two more electric cars to follow Audi e-tron SUV by 2020, maker says

By the year 2025, Audi expects one-third of its portfolio to be fully or partially electrified.

Audi plans to share electric vehicle platforms with fellow Volkswagen brand Porsche. The brand believes platform sharing will be a key component in bringing the cost of electric vehicles down.

Audi e-tron Sportback concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Specifically, Audi foresees multi-million-dollar cost savings by utilizing and working with Porsche on electric vehicle architectures.

Therefore, it's possible Audi will eventually share components or even a platform with the forthcoming Porsche Mission E.

The Mission E concept is powered by a 600-horsepower electric powertrain and returns a Porsche-estimated 310 miles per charge.

READ THIS: 2018 Porsche Mission E: 600-HP Electric Sport Sedan Concept Targets Tesla

The 310-mile range figure is likely based on the NEDC cycle currently used in Europe, which yields higher figures; an EPA range would likely be 20 to 25 percent lower.

As for the Audi electric vehicles, the trio will begin with the Audi e-tron and is slated to arrive sometime in 2018.

Audi also showed a second electric vehicle concept at the 2017 Shanghai auto show called the e-tron Sportback.

Audi e-tron Sportback Concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show [photo:Ronan Glon] Enlarge Photo

The range estimate is identical to the original e-tron—and the Mission E—at 310 miles per charge.

Both the e-tron and e-tron Sportback concepts also utilize a 95-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The third electric Audi is currently a mystery, but the current market for luxury crossovers may dictate its utility vehicle proportions.

CHECK OUT: Audi e-tron Sportback Concept: full electic-car details, photos from Shanghai auto show

Of course, the push for electric vehicles comes after the scandalous diesel crisis, which affected Volkswagen, Porsche, and Audi vehicles powered by various diesel engines.

Since the scandal broke nearly two years ago, Volkswagen and its brands have bet big on electric vehicles for the future.