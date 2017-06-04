Lots of ways to get $10K off 2017 Nissan Leaf electric car by end of June





The 2017 Nissan Leaf might well be the hottest electric car deal on the market right now, with a slew of potential discounts.

Nissan is working with numerous partners to provide $10,000 off a 2017 Leaf lease, which adds to the $7,500 federal income-tax credit, giving a total of $17,500 in incentives.

Among the partners offering the $10,000 incentive is utility company Baltimore Gas & Electric, which services 2,300 square miles and encompasses Baltimore City.

BG&E will offer the discount through the end of June, but it cannot be combined with any other lease deal—though it may be debatable whether a better deal than this is available this month.

For customers outside BG&E's service area, the utility company's parent, Constellation Energy, is offering an identical deal.

The incentive was originally introduced in January of this year, but has has most recently been extended through the end of June.

However, a customer may need to register with the EZ-EV, unlike the BG&E deal.

Moving down south to Texas, the EVgo national charging network and Nissan have partnered to offer new EVgo customers the $10,000 incentive.

The $10,000 off comes when signing up for an EZ-charge card and only applies to new sign-ups.

From the information provided, it does not appear Texas residency is required to take advantage of the incentive, since buyers may sign up at any dealer.

The same incentive was introduced in January by Hawaii's Kaua'i Island Utility Cooperative and the Hawaiian Electric Company as well.



A $10,000 incentive is included for utility customers and it has been extended, once again, through the end of June.

Nissan is likely attempting to clear out its supply of first-generation Leaf electric vehicles, EPA-rated at 107 miles of combined range but now in their seventh and final model year.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will be revealed later this year, and first sales of that car may begin as early as December 2017.

The 2018 Leaf will likely boast greater range than the 2017 Leaf's 107 miles, and arrive with less polarizing styling.

If you're not in or near one of these areas and you're planning on buying a Leaf soon, it might not hurt to contact Nissan or your local electric utility to ask if they know of more local programs.

Other incentives by utility companies are considerably lower, but still worth noting—even for those who purchased before the program's rollout.

Southern California Edison, for instance, will provide a $450 rebate for both new and used electric vehicles.

It's a small step toward reaching the state's goal of putting 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the roads by 2025, made more critical by California's renewed public commitment to abide by the terms of the Paris climate pact even as the U.S. overall has pulled out.



