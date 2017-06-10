Tesla's next cars; Clarity, CT6 plug-ins driven; $10K Leaf discounts; states vs Trump: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016 Enlarge Photo

What upcoming electric car was teased by Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week?



How much would it cost to replace the 60-kwh battery pack in a new Chevy Bolt EV?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Friday, we found ourselves wondering just how much a replacement Chevy Bolt EV battery pack cost. So we asked—and GM answered.

We also rounded up the news that came out of Wednesday's Tesla shareholders meeting, including the teaser photo of a Tesla Model Y smaller electric utility vehicle coming in 2019.

On Thursday, following a quick trip to Japan, we described our experience briefly driving the Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In hybrid models.

Our first-drive report from Honda's Tochigi R&D Center compares them to the Fuel Cell version we'd previously tested.

Honda Clarity lineup at Honda R&D Center, Tochigi, Japan, June 2017 Enlarge Photo

Back in the U.S., while President Trump may have initiated a process to pull the country out of the Paris climate pact, states, cities, and corporations are allying to pursue the same policies and counterbalance his action.

We'd previously looked at the study cited by Trump to justify the U.S. pullout from the Paris climate pact; the assumptions are so absurd it shouldn't be taken seriously.

Wednesday, we considered a big challenge for electric-car makers: many car shoppers have no idea that public charging stations exist, or where they might be.

We also noted that Toyota had sold all its Tesla shares by December last year, ending the last legacy of an unusual and atypical partnership for the world's most profitable large automaker.

On Tuesday, we wrote that Audi has come under fire for the alleged use of defeat device software on some diesel vehicles sold in Germany. It’s the first time VW Group's luxury brand has been charged in its home market.

Hyundai is working on a small crossover utility vehicle to be called the Kona. Reports suggest that the new little SUV will offer a battery-electric option.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime Enlarge Photo

We kicked off the week on Monday with our final update of plug-in electric car sales for May—with new highs for the Chevy Bolt EV and Toyota Prius Prime. (We've also got plug-in car sales in May for Canada too; the Chevrolet Volt tops that list.)

A new look at wells-to-wheels carbon emissions for electric cars has come out, and it shows that 97 percent of U.S. drivers will emit less in an EV than in any non-hybrid gasoline vehicle.

Over the weekend, we ran down ways to get $10,000 discounts on 2017 Nissan Leaf electric cars in various areas of the U.S.

Other stories this week included a writeup of our first drive in the 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In, with our assessments of the plug-in hybrid luxury sedan.

While it may be diesel-cheating allegations at home, Audi has once again reiterated that it will offer three separate battery-electric models by 2020.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

________________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.