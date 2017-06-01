Leaf batteries, Bolt EV sales, former Saabs, Tesla Model X sales: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, we look at what may have happened to the once-touted Tesla Model X sales, cover a report on the future of Nissan Leaf battery cells, describe the electric cars based on the former Saab 9-3 that are now being built in China, and report on last month's plug-in electric car sales. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We've got last month's plug-in electric car sales report, which we'll update over the next couple of days as more data comes in.

At one point, the Tesla Model X was expected to outsell the older Model S; that didn't happen, and we explained some theories as to why.

They've been a long time coming, but now we know what the NEVS 9-3 electric car looks like. (That's the one based on Saab vehicles that date back 15 years.)

Ever wonder what happens if a Hyundai Ioniq Electric runs completely out of battery charge? Now there's video to show the answer.

It appears that Nissan may sell its electric-car battery unit to a Chinese equity firm; we look at why that could happen.

How does a Chrysler Pacifica minivan compare on gas mileage against its plug-in electric sibling, the Pacifica Hybrid?

Finally, the latest BMW Art Car sparkles—literally—through augmented reality and some other neat technological tricks.

