Electric Popemobile, Musk vs Trump, coal to wind, plug-in sales: Today's Car News

2017 Toyota Prius Prime, Catskill Mountains, NY, Nov 2016 Enlarge Photo

Today, we update U.S. plug-in electric car sales data for May, look at a program to help coal miners get wind-farm jobs, explain Musk's view of Trump's Paris pullout, and highlight the unlikely place the newest Popemobile is actually made. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the hard-won Paris climate treaty yesterday, so Elon Musk pulled out of Trump's business councils—while tweeting about it.

Meanwhile, a Chinese-backed program in Wyoming is helping coal miners become wind-farm technicians, pointing (again) out that clean energy produces lots of jobs.

We updated yesterday's plug-in electric car sales report for May, noting that the Toyota Prius Prime outsold the Chevy Bolt EV, the Nissan Leaf, and the Chevrolet Volt.

The Japanese earthquake and tsunami profoundly influenced the young entrepreneur who created the Havelaar Bison electric pickup truck.

Where's the latest Popemobile made? Would you believe the all-electric papal transport comes from Michigan (even though it's got a European badge on it)?

The next Audi A8 luxury sedan will feature a standard 48-volt mild hybrid system to improve fuel efficiency.

Finally, what's the auto industry's worst nightmare? How about consumers giving up cars for good? It's already happening.

