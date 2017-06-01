Plug-in electric car sales for May: best Bolt EV month yet, Leaf and Volt higher too

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV added to Maven car- and ride-sharing fleet in Los Angeles, CaliforniaEnlarge Photo
Sales of three high-volume plug-in electric cars rose last month, with the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 238-mile battery-electric hatchback logging its highest monthly total since sales began in December.
Chevrolet delivered 1,566 Bolt EVs, bringing this year's five-month total to 5,950 (another 579 were sold in December 2016).
The Bolt EV is continuing a lengthy rollout across the states of the U.S., with cars not planned for delivery in the final states (including GM's home state of Michigan) until September.
This marks the third of six months that the Bolt has outsold the Nissan Leaf, which saw sales of 1,392 in May, bringing its five-month total to 5,741.
That Leaf sales rate is higher than the comparable rate for 2016, when 4,692 were sold through May.
The third car, the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, had the highest sales of the three: 1,812 Volts were delivered, bringing its total through May to 9,187.
One final note from GM delivery data: for the second month this year, no Cadillac ELR range-extended luxury coupes were sold.
Total 2017 sales of the ELR total just 7, with lifetime sales of that car—based on the first-generation Volt and launched at the startling price of $75,000—to fewer than 3,000 units.
