Plug-in electric car sales for May: best Bolt EV month yet, Leaf and Volt higher too

Jun 1, 2017
Follow John

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV added to Maven car- and ride-sharing fleet in Los Angeles, California

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV added to Maven car- and ride-sharing fleet in Los Angeles, California

Enlarge Photo

Sales of three high-volume plug-in electric cars rose last month, with the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 238-mile battery-electric hatchback logging its highest monthly total since sales began in December.

Chevrolet delivered 1,566 Bolt EVs, bringing this year's five-month total to 5,950 (another 579 were sold in December 2016).

The Bolt EV is continuing a lengthy rollout across the states of the U.S., with cars not planned for delivery in the final states (including GM's home state of Michigan) until September.

DON'T MISS: Plug-in electric car sales to double in 2018: predictions

This marks the third of six months that the Bolt has outsold the Nissan Leaf, which saw sales of 1,392 in May, bringing its five-month total to 5,741.

That Leaf sales rate is higher than the comparable rate for 2016, when 4,692 were sold through May.

The third car, the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, had the highest sales of the three: 1,812 Volts were delivered, bringing its total through May to 9,187.

2017 Nissan Leaf

2017 Nissan Leaf

Enlarge Photo

One final note from GM delivery data: for the second month this year, no Cadillac ELR range-extended luxury coupes were sold.

Total 2017 sales of the ELR total just 7, with lifetime sales of that car—based on the first-generation Volt and launched at the startling price of $75,000—to fewer than 3,000 units.

We'll update this article with additional sales as it's released today and (for Ford's plug-in vehicles) tomorrow.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

So what happened to Tesla Model X electric SUV sales, anyway? So what happened to Tesla Model X electric SUV sales, anyway?
Tesla solar roofs can now be preordered; CA installations start in June Tesla solar roofs can now be preordered; CA installations start in June
GM fuel-cell chief talks about military truck, Honda deal to build hydrogen powertrains GM fuel-cell chief talks about military truck, Honda deal to build hydrogen powertrains
BMW i3 REx: owner's 3 years with range-extended electric car BMW i3 REx: owner's 3 years with range-extended electric car
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.