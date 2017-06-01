Plug-in electric car sales for May: best Bolt EV month yet, Leaf and Volt higher too

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV added to Maven car- and ride-sharing fleet in Los Angeles, California Enlarge Photo

Sales of three high-volume plug-in electric cars rose last month, with the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 238-mile battery-electric hatchback logging its highest monthly total since sales began in December.

Chevrolet delivered 1,566 Bolt EVs, bringing this year's five-month total to 5,950 (another 579 were sold in December 2016).

The Bolt EV is continuing a lengthy rollout across the states of the U.S., with cars not planned for delivery in the final states (including GM's home state of Michigan) until September.

DON'T MISS: Plug-in electric car sales to double in 2018: predictions

This marks the third of six months that the Bolt has outsold the Nissan Leaf, which saw sales of 1,392 in May, bringing its five-month total to 5,741.

That Leaf sales rate is higher than the comparable rate for 2016, when 4,692 were sold through May.

The third car, the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, had the highest sales of the three: 1,812 Volts were delivered, bringing its total through May to 9,187.

2017 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

One final note from GM delivery data: for the second month this year, no Cadillac ELR range-extended luxury coupes were sold.

Total 2017 sales of the ELR total just 7, with lifetime sales of that car—based on the first-generation Volt and launched at the startling price of $75,000—to fewer than 3,000 units.

We'll update this article with additional sales as it's released today and (for Ford's plug-in vehicles) tomorrow.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.