Soaring growth of solar power demonstrated in one chart

Sometimes a picture is truly worth a thousand words.

In the case of the rapidly rising rate of solar generation for electricity, numerous forecasts by internationally respected bodies have proven woefully conservative.

The image in the tweet below, created by Auke Hoestra at the Technical University of Eindhoven, in The Netherlands, shows it better than words ever could.

He first tweeted it five days ago, and it quickly made the rounds of Twitter's renewable energy circles.

Hoekstra simply looked at successive revisions of predictions by the International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook for solar adoption, measured in gigawatts of capacity added per year.

The data starts in 2002, and carries through not only 2016 predictions but revised 2016 predictions.

I made a graph showing the historic track record of the IEA in predicting solar: reality steeply increasing but IEA is having none of it. pic.twitter.com/Mq5Jx8LY6z — AukeHoekstra (@AukeHoekstra) May 21, 2017

In every case, the agency's revisions raise the starting year to the actual previous capacity growth, but assume that the capacity added in future will continue to be linear, rather than growing exponentially as it has thus far.

Hoeksra said, in responding to comments on the tweet, that he didn't feel the faulty projections were the results of political manipulation by established players in the global energy industry.

Rather, he commented, he'd found that "in my work with other radical innovations ... experts are simply very conservative in their own field."

"A conservative mindset makes it possible to reject empirical data that suggests radical change," he added.

Others then chimed in: "Experts view progression linearly, while tech quietly doubles and doubles and doubles," said Jess Sloss.

"The human mind has problems visualising the exponential," added Jonathan J. Stedman. "It [is] hard for all of us."