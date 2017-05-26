South's good ol' boy drag racers whupped by Tesla, not happy about it





For as long as there have been automobiles, drivers have had the itch to go faster than the guy in the next car.

Throughout decades we've seen horsepower wars waged between giant, large displacement V-8 engines and even 4-cylinder engines with plenty of forced induction.

The rise of the electric car, however, has changed things quite a bit.

Here, we have a prime example on video, as a Tesla Model S P100D crushes a handful of big, bad V-8 muscle cars somewhere in North Carolina.

The video comes from Tesla Racing Channel, which has outfitted a Model S P100D with Mickey Thompson drag radials and lightweight BBS wheels, and then stripped out the interior to save weight.

In the process, the Model S P100D rockets off of the line, leaving its rear-wheel-drive competitor gasping for traction.

Tesla Model S P100D drag race Enlarge Photo

Round after round, the Tesla walks over turbocharged V-8 machines equipped with nitrous-oxide tank, including two Ford Mustangs, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, a Chevrolet S-10, and a Chevrolet Camaro.

After clinching its final win, one last challenger emerges for the Model S P100D—another Camaro.

For some reason, the cocky driver invokes a "break" for the Tesla driver, which means the P100D may take off whenever it wants and the Camaro must match its reaction.

A silly move, no doubt, noting the P100D's all-wheel-drive system, launch control, and copious amounts of torque.

Tesla Model S P100D Enlarge Photo

Following yet another win for the Model S, things start to go south after a few drivers begin to show extreme displeasure with the Tesla's performance.

Not one of the insults flung at the driver and the Tesla sticks particularly well—that last Camaro challenger even whines about the head start he allowed for—but it shows how upsetting it may be to see a loud, proud V-8 engine fall victim to a near-silent, whirring, and very fast electric car.

A quick note: these runs are 1/8-mile races, which seriously favors the Tesla's instant torque delivery.

If they were 1/4-mile runs, the Tesla might not fare as well, as many of these cars' top-end power would eclipse the Tesla at speeds over 90 or 100 mph.

Still, score one for electric vehicles here.

[hat tip: Mark Allan]

