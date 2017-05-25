California utility SCE offers $450 rebate for new and used electric cars





2015 Nissan Leaf with CHAdeMO fast-charging cable plugged in [photo John Briggs] Enlarge Photo

California already offers generous incentives to get consumers into electric vehicles, but now the electric utility Southern California Edison has joined in.

SCE has announced what it calls the Clean Fuel Rewards Program to offer a $450 purchase rebate for battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners.

The utility company isn't limiting the rebate to brand-new cars, either.

DON'T MISS: San Diego utility adds education to electric-car charging stations

The $450 will be applicable with the purchase of a preowned electric vehicle as well, up to the third owner of a particular car.

Even more remarkable, it covers current owners as well.

No matter when a utility customer purchased a qualifying vehicle, SCE's Clean Fuel Rewards program will incentivize that ownership—as long as the owner has an account with the utility company.

2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

“We hope that making second- and third-car owners eligible for a rebate will help stimulate the market for used electric vehicles,” said Laura Renger, SCE principal manager for Air and Climate Policy.

The funds for the CFRP come from the state's Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program.

READ THIS: California approves PG&E utility plan for 7,500 electric-car charging stations

The program encourages the use of cleaner, lower-carbon fuels to help reduce carbon emissions across a wide array of uses.

When SCE customers use the grid to charge their vehicles, the utility company earns credits under the program; SCE values them and makes the $450 incentive possible.

2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

In other words, SCE's program is made possible by repurposing the credits it earns from the state and passing the costs avoided onto electric-vehicle owners.

The program is Southern California's version of one from the Pacific Gas & Electric utility: up north, PG&E offers a $500 rebate to those who purchase an electric vehicle.

In the south, SCE has also been busy investing in electric-vehicle infrastructure.

CHECK OUT: California's PG&E utility now offers $500 rebate for electric-car use

The electric utility company has invested in the creation of 1,500 new charging stations across Southern California, and will support or operate them once opened.

SCE says it believes its involvement will help the state of California reach its goal of putting 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the roads by 2025.

[hat tips: Isaac, Jesse Gurr]

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter