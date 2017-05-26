Tesla Supercharging: happy days are here again (charge rate unchanged, still free for me)





2013 Tesla Model S electric sport sedan on delivery day, with owner David Noland Enlarge Photo

Last week, I was in a bit of a Tesla funk.

That’s not normal; my four-plus years of Tesla Model S ownership have been a mostly giddy ride, with the few bumps minor and temporary.

But last week I was facing the prospect of two long-term permanent downgrades to my personal Tesla World, both related to Supercharging.

First, the new 100D I had ordered last month (for delivery in late June or July) would not have the free Supercharging I’d become accustomed to with my current 2013 Model S-85.

To me, free-for-life Supercharging was a big part of the overall, too-good-to-be-true Tesla ownership experience I’d come to savor—and to expect.

Paying to Supercharge seemed like a step backward toward Everycar World, a planet I thought I’d left behind years ago.

2013 Tesla Model S owned by David Noland, Catskill Mountains, NY, Oct 2015 Enlarge Photo

Then came reports that Tesla was remotely slowing down peak Supercharging rates for certain Model S cars that it deemed had accumulated too many DC fast-charging cycles—without informing the owners.

The purpose was to “prevent degradation of the battery pack,” which Tesla says can occur with frequent DC fast-charging (which of course includes Supercharging.)

Good intentions aside, this move appeared to be another retreat from Tesla World—an over-the-air software update that, instead of enhancing the car, actually degraded it.

I happen to be a frequent Supercharger—both during my annual round-trip drives from New York to California, and locally, where I often partake of the juice at a Supercharger just a few miles from my home.

(Always being sure, of course, not to take up a charging spot needed by a transient Tesla.)

Was I one of the cars secretly selected for the charge rate slowdown? There was only one way to find out.

2013 Tesla Model S at Supercharger station on NY-to-FL road trip [photo: David Noland] Enlarge Photo

Your Supercharging rate may vary



It wasn’t just a simple matter of heading for my local Supercharger, plugging in, and checking the charge rate.

Supercharger rates vary widely, depending on a number of factors.

Peak charging rates occur only when the battery is nearly empty, typically at a state of charge (SoC) of less than 10 percent or so. As SoC increases, charge rate comes down. Above 95 percent capacity, it slows to a crawl.

Temperature is also a factor; a cold battery will charge more slowly.

Moreover, Supercharger stalls are wired in pairs; if both stations in a pair are being used, neither car will achieve peak charging rates.