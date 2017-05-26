2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric car at 6 months: owner's likes, recommendations

Follow John Add to circle



John and Mimi Porter of San Diego, California, with their new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, in Feb 2017

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is the first mass-priced electric car with a range of more than 200 miles, and it's already had a big impact on the California market.

While it continues to trickle into dealerships in other states, a few lucky Californians now have six months in the 238-mile electric hatchback under their belt.

An early owner, John Porter of San Diego, shared his impressions of the car after three months with Green Car Reports readers.

Now he's had six months with his Bolt EV—not bad considering the first one in the country was only sold on December 13 last year.

He and his wife Mini have put more miles on their car, and they have got some additional impressions.

What follows are John Porter's words, edited by Green Car Reports for comprehension, style, and length.

First 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV buyer Bobby Edmonds, at Fremont Chevrolet in Fremont, CA, Dec 2016

Wow! It’s been six months already since we brought home our Chevy Bolt.

So far, no defects or malfunctions have been detected. Of course, we've learned a few things about the car, mostly positive.

I’ll go through the Bolt EV's various aspects and systems and comment on each one, with a summary at the end.

We're a retired couple who use two cars on a daily basis. With a home solar-power system, we added the Bolt EV to an older Mitsubishi i-MiEV.

The Chevy hatchback fit right into our family driving pattern and, of course, my wife and I now debate over who gets to drive the Bolt each day.

Concerning appearance, we’re proud of its sleek looks and finish. Compared to the older and much smaller Mitsubishi, we no longer get comments like, “It’s a roller skate in high heels!"

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016

The Bolt’s interior is fine, though the white details are easily smudged with dirt. The cabin layout is great, and the back seats fold flat to give us a roomy hauling area in back.

The back seats look comfortable, but actually, few folks have ridden back there. My biggest interior complaint is the narrowness of the front seat backs. They pinch my shoulders a little, and should really be at least an inch wider.

Entering and exiting is easy on our old bones, though, and the multiple seat adjustments help that way too. Outward visibility is very good, with only side glances needed for lane changes.

The Bolt EV's battery and electric motor have been fine so far. A full charge is indicated to be 240 to 250 miles, and the range meter seems to be very accurate.

We love the big battery, which only needs to be recharged about once a week. We have DC fast-charging nearby, but haven’t used it, relying on our 240-volt Level 2 charging station at home.

The regenerative braking capacity is outstanding. We drive the car in L, which maximizes regeneration and provides coast-down braking on the road.