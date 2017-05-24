Tesla extends free Supercharger use to all current owners





Tesla Model S at Supercharger site in Ventura, CA, with just one slot open [photo: David Noland] Enlarge Photo

Tesla has bestowed upon its current owners a sought-after perk previously reserved for early adopters: free Supercharging.

Last year, Tesla announced it would begin charging for Supercharger station use for buyers of its electric cars after a certain date—but now it appears to have walked back that policy.

Instead, it has extended free Supercharger use to all current owners: even if a Tesla was purchased after the original cut-off date, free Supercharging is now included, likely to the delight of many owners.

Free Supercharger station use supersedes the original plan to allot 1,000 miles of free charging to owners who ordered their Teslas after January 1, 2017.

After that 1,000 miles, Tesla's self-described "small fee" for a Supercharger sessio was said to have been cheaper than topping off a comparable luxury vehicle with gasoline.

There remains a catch to the new free Supercharger station use, however: first-time buyers are not eligible for the perk, according to Elektrek.

Tesla Supercharger site in Newburgh, New York, up and running - June 2015 Enlarge Photo

Current Tesla owners enrolled in the free charging program can, however, extend the perk to first-time buyers through a referral program.

Tesla will let its current owners refer up to five potential buyers; should they purchase a new Tesla, they too will receive free Supercharging.

As is traditional under the Tesla referral program, they will also receive a $1,000 credit towards the vehicle itself.

Current owners can also take solace knowing their free Supercharging will transfer to a new Tesla vehicle as well.

2017 Tesla Model X Enlarge Photo

That means trading in a Model S for a Model X will still net an owner the perk—and, theoretically, for a Model 3 as well once the lower-priced Tesla hits the market.

Furthermore, free Supercharging follows a particular vehicle, not the driver.

If a Tesla with free Supercharging is sold, it transfers to the new owner.

That should keep the value of older Model S and Model X models up somewhat once they become used cars.

2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

When Tesla began to offer free Supercharging station use, the availability of free DC fast-charging for longer trips soon became a valuable incentive for buyers.

Tesla's Supercharger network is by far the most mature and pervasive among all three fast-charging standards in the United States.

Nearly every single one of the 50 states houses a Tesla Supercharger site these days.

Of course, the network makes it much easier to travel long distances in roughly 200-mile incremeents; competing cars simply don't offer that same capability.

Tesla Supercharger network, North American coverage map, Feb 2017 [graphic: Isaac Bowser] Enlarge Photo

Earlier this year, Tesla slimmed down its Model S lineup by ending sale of the 60 and 60D models.

The move likely makes room for the upcoming Model 3, which the company says will enter production this summer.

