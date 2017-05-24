BMW i3 over 3 years, Chrysler sued over diesels, electric-car costs hybrid VW GTI: Today's Car News

Volkswagen Golf GTI First Decade concept, 2017 Wörthersee TourEnlarge Photo
Today, another diesel lawsuit, Tesla backpedals on Supercharging fees, how heat pumps work, and three years and 70,000 miles in a BMW i3 electric car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.
Yesterday, the U.S. Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler over emission-related software used in the EcoDiesel V-6 engines in its Ram 1500 pickup truck and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.
Remember in November when Tesla said new owners wouldn't get free Supercharging? Well, the electric-car company has changed its mind—sort of—and we've got the details.
In Europe, cost parity for electric cars could arrive as soon as next year, according to a UBS study (the same one that estimated Chevy Bolt EV production cost).
Electric-car makers use heat pumps to cut the energy used for cabin heating; we explain how they work, and why they're likely to spread.
Our contributor Tom Moloughney has now driven his 2014 BMW i3 REx range-extended electric car for more than 70,000 miles over three years; he writes about the car's pros and cons.
Suppose you took a Volkswagen GTI hot hatch, and added an electric motor on the rear axle to give it all-wheel drive. VW has done just that for a tuner festival, and explains why.
Finally, are you planning to travel over the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend? AAA says traffic will hit new highs; don't say we didn't warn you.
