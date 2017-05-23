Nissan electric SUV to be shown as concept car this year





Nissan IDS concept, 2015 Tokyo Motor Show

The 2018 Nissan Leaf may be the brand's next electric vehicle to soak up attention, but several reports have indicated that Nissan plans to flesh out its lineup with an electric crossover.

That all-electric SUV will likely be previewed with a Vmotion 3.0 concept, which will follow the Vmotion 2.0 sedan concept shown at this year's Detroit auto show.

Vmotion is meant to capture three core pillars of technology at Nissan, it says: electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity.

The Vmotion 3.0 concept will, obviously, weigh heavily on that first pillar—and may boast a 200-mile range.

"We are now working on 3.0 for the future direction," Nissan's executive design director, Mamoru Aoki, said to Automotive News (subscription required).

The new concept is said to take advantage of new styling opportunities merited by electric motors and batteries and will be the blueprint for Nissan's future electric offerings.

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show

"Why not try something new?" Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan global design chief, said. "In the future, we're not going to have just one EV. So we're starting to map out what is the DNA that can go across different genres."

Flat flooring, new aerodynamic shapes, and narrower, low-resistance tires are said to be potential experiments with Vmotion 3.0, according to Albaisa.

Nissan went on to call the crossover segment part of its DNA—the Japanese automaker has also adjusted its sales forecast to include 60 percent of its sales volume from the hot crossover and SUV segment in the U.S.

