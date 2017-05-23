2017 Smart ForTwo electric cars priced from $24,550





2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive - first drive, Miami, Nov 2016 [photo: Jeff Jablansky] Enlarge Photo

The market for electric vehicles normally comes with a high price of entry, though Smart is proposing that its new two-seat battery-powered minicar is a value proposition.

Prices for the 2017 Smart ForTwo electric coupe and cabriolet begin at $24,550 and $28,750 respectively.

If you've followed Smart's electric offerings, the starting price for the coupe is actually lower—$1,200 less expensive—than the outgoing model, despite arriving with greater range and performance.

DON'T MISS: Smart to be all-electric in U.S. and Canada; gasoline goes away this fall

The Smart ForTwo Electric drive comes in three trims: pure, passion, and prime. Pure is unavailable on the Cabrio.

The Cabrio adds a $4,200 premium and is the only electric vehicle with a convertible top on sale in the United States.

In terms of content, Smart has upgraded its battery and charging technology significantly.

2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive - first drive, Miami, Nov 2016 [photo: Jeff Jablansky] Enlarge Photo

There is now a 7-kilowatt charger on board, which replaces the previous 3.3-kw unit; so Level 2 charging times drop from 6 hours for a full charge to just 3 hours.

The battery itself is now a 17.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion pack, which in turn, boosts driving range to 70 to 80 miles.

That's an increase of 12 miles if the estimated 80-mile range rings true.

READ THIS: 2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive: first drive of electric two-seat car

(EPA ratings don't appear to have been listed yet.)

Power increases to 80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque, up from 74 hp and 96 lb-ft, and power is still delivered to the rear wheels through a single-stage transmission.

Standard features for the ForTwo Electric now include cruise control and a battery warranty. Those looking to spice up the design may also select a new Electric Green Tridion exterior hue.

2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive Enlarge Photo 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive - first drive, Miami, Nov 2016 [photo: Jeff Jablansky] Enlarge Photo 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive - first drive, Miami, Nov 2016 [photo: Jeff Jablansky] Enlarge Photo

Smart will also offer new packages and options as well, including a Climate Package good for heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and additional insulation for climate control.

As always, the Cabrio offers a drop-top experience with the push of a button.

The soft top can, however, make for a sliding canvas sunroof as well.

CHECK OUT: Smart Electric Drive has a little Renault-Nissan underneath

Both the Smart ForTwo electric coupe and convertible are indeed 2017 models, despite their late launches.

Expect them to arrive at dealerships this summer.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.