Electric SUVs, cities push, DC fast charging, self-driving Audi: Today's Car News

Volvo Cars and Uber join forces to develop autonomous driving cars

Today, we've got news on the Jaguar I-Pace and a future all-electric Nissan crossover utility concept, we look at how DC fast charging will evolve, and the role of cities in pushing for green cars proves to be important. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive will start at $24,550 for the two-seat coupe, and $28,750 for the cabriolet soft-roof model.

Some carmakers are walling off their all-electric models from existing model lines, but Subaru expects electric versions of its existing models.

Cities are now some of the strongest forces pushing for higher numbers of green cars on the roads.

What looks like a production version of the Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV has been seen filming in Monaco.

DC fast-charging has changes coming; we run down what's real, what's coming, and what might be hype.

Nissan is expected to show a concept version of its future all-electric SUV at an auto show this year.

Uber has lots of problems these days, including charges that it hasn't lived up to its bargain in Pittsburgh.

Finally, Audi has now promised a fully self-driving car by 2021.

