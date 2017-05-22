U.S. planning to sue Fiat Chrysler over diesel emissions: report





The U.S. Justice Department may be planning to file a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the engines in its light-duty diesel trucks included equipment to defeat Environmental Protection Agency emissions tests.

A report from Bloomberg last week cites unnamed sources who were briefed on the forthcoming suit.

The equipment in question includes software capable of disabling emissions equipment to increase performance.

The EPA claims Fiat Chrysler sold 104,000 vehicles with so-called Auxiliary Emission-Control Devices that the automaker did not disclose to regulators, itself a violation of the Clean Air Act.

While some parallels exist between the Volkswagen diesel scandal and alleged wrongdoing by Fiat Chrysler, Volkwagen ultimately admitted to cheating on emissions tests, while Fiat Chrysler maintains its software routines were legal and abide by all current regulations.

In a statement released last week, Fiat Chrysler denied any wrongdoing.

It said the equipment and programming installed on its Jeep and Ram Trucks EcoDiesel models was designed to prolong engine life, not to outmaneuver the EPA.

In 2015, regulators found certain diesel Volkswagen models were equipped with software that allowed the vehicles to pass emissions tests, but the software turned off in normal driving scenarios.

That ultimately snowballed into a global scandal that has cost VW Group more than $20 billion and ended the development of new diesel vehicles from Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche for the U.S. market.

Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler has filed a new application seeking diesel-vehicle emissions certification with the EPA and the powerful California Air Resources Board for its 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram EcoDiesel models.

Should those vehicles pass their certifications, Fiat Chrysler will update all 2014 through 2016 EcoDiesel models with the same engine-management software.

The 3.0-liter, turbodiesel V-6 engine in question has repeatedly made the Wards 10 Best Engines list, due in part to its more than 400 pound-feet of torque and EPA highway ratings of up to 29 mpg in certain vehicles.

Meanwhile, lawsuits like this one have put a damper on some other automakers' diesel plans.

Bloomberg reports Mercedes-Benz recently stopped pursuing certification for its 2017 diesel C-Class sedan and GLE SUV.

If found guilty, Fiat Chrysler could face fines of up to $44,539 per vehicle, or around $4.6 billion.

An EPA spokesperson declined to comment on the situation.

