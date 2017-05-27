BMW i3 over 3 years, Bolt EV for 6 months, Tesla happy days, electric-car sales soar: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



2014 BMW i3 REx, scenic New Jersey, Apr 2015 [photo by owner Tom Moloughney] Enlarge Photo

What does an owner think after six full months of driving a Chevy Bolt EV electric car?

Why can't the Trump Administration say two little words that mean a lot?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, May 19, 2017.

Friday, we explained why our Tesla-owning writer David Noland was down in the dumps over Supercharging last week. He's better now, he writes: happy days are here again. (He'll be able to charge his new Tesla for free.)

A few months ago, we covered a California Bolt EV owner's first impressions of the 238-mile electric car. This week, we have more impressions after a full six months, making him one of very few people in the U.S. to have driven a Bolt EV for that length of time.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we noted that the pope gave President Trump his encyclical on climate change this week, but those appear to be two words that can't be said in public by the Trump Administration—and we outlined the latest example.

Good news, back news: sales of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles have soared in California, but hybrid sales sank over the same period.

Wednesday, our contributor Tom Moloughney wrote about the pros and the cons after driving his 2014 BMW i3 REx range-extended electric car for more than 70,000 miles over three years.

A UBS analysis that estimated Bolt EV production cost (see below) also suggested that in Europe, cost parity for electric cars could arrive as soon as next year.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department sued Chrysler over emission-related software used in EcoDiesel V-6 engines in its Ram 1500 pickup truck and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. (FCA has resubmitted its 2017 models for certification after updating engine-control software.)

Meanwhile, what looks a whole lot like a production version of the Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV was seen filming in Monaco—and we've got the video.

Mark Fields Enlarge Photo

We kicked off the week on Monday with the startling news that Ford had abruptly replaced its CEO Mark Fields; we suggested that his lack of action on electric cars may have been one of several reasons.

In what's becoming a pattern, the Trump White House's pick to run the DoE's renewable energy and energy efficiency programs believes in neither and has advocated against them.

Over the weekend, we looked at an analysis by investment bank UBS that estimated Chevy Bolt EV production cost, and compared it to what it thinks a Tesla Model 3 will cost.

Finally, DC fast-charging has changes coming; we run down what's real, what's coming, and what might be hype.

Mayors and their cities have become some of the strongest forces pushing for higher numbers of green cars on the roads.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

________________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.