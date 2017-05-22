Ford axes Fields, new VW diesel update, 60-mph wireless charging, FCA vs EPA: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Volvo XC60, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, two different diesel updates, Ford fires its CEO and we look at one possible reason, and more White House fossil-fuel shenanigans. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we did our usual Week in Reverse rundown of top stories from last week's green-car news.

Yesterday, we reported on a new study that pegs the manufacturing cost of a Chevy Bolt EV at $28,700—and makes some estimates of profit and loss on the Tesla Model 3 too.

The industry is buzzing about Ford abruptly replacing its CEO Mark Fields; we suggest that its lack of action on electric cars may have been part of the reason.

Modifications to 2012 through 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI diesel sedans have been approved by the EPA, meaning updates will start soon.

Renault and Qualcomm paired up to show off wireless electric-car charging at 60 mph.

In what's becoming a pattern, the Trump White House's pick to run the DoE's renewable energy and energy efficiency programs believes in neither and has advocated against them.

Reports last week indicated that the EPA is preparing to sue Fiat Chrysler over diesel emissions, but the carmaker is resubmitting its 2017 diesel vehicles for certification.

The new 2018 Volvo XC60 crossover utility will offer a plug-in hybrid version soon; conventional versions start at $42,500.

Finally, Ford has joined Tesla in offering over-the-air updates, in this case to add Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to recent models. (There are some asterisks, however.)

