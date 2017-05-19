New Leaf detail, electric-car advice, Tesla vs UAW, Volvo dials down on diesels: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Volkswagen Up! GTI concept, 2017 Wörthersee Tour Enlarge Photo

Today, a hot-rod version of a favorite minicar, Tesla CEO Elon Musk goes after the media, we get a tiny bit of detail on the eagerly awaited 2018 Nissan Leaf, and Mercedes targets Tesla's home energy-storage batteries. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf is eagerly awaited by electric-car fans all over the world; now we have the first teaser photo (it's a headlight unit).

Gas prices can get political if they rise quickly, and a Stanford professor worries that California's aggressive climate-change policies could boost them substantially.

Tesla is fighting union efforts at its assembly plant in Fremont, California, but now it's also suggesting media are being played for suckers.

Diesel may stick around for trucks and maybe SUVs, but Volvo's CEO says its current diesel engine lineup may be its last ever.

Remember the Tesla Powerwall home energy-storage battery? Mercedes is getting into that game too.

If you're a car dealership with electric cars on the lot, you really need to keep them charged. Consider it a pro tip.

Volkswagen is recalling 84,000 Passat TDI diesel sedans from 2012 through 2014. Contrary to what you may assume, it has nothing to do with their emissions.

Finally, the Volkswagen Up minicar is one of our favorite forbidden fruits—and now the company has built a special, one-off VW Up GTI version for a rally.

_______________________________________________

