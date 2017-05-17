New all-electric Mini E to launch in 2019 as halo for brand





MINI E electric cars used in vehicle-to-grid test. Photo by University of Delaware/Evan Krape Enlarge Photo

The first Mini E, cobbled together by putting a battery pack where the rear seat used to be, was BMW's very first attempt at building a modern electric car.

Only a few hundred were built, back in 2009, but the quick project gave the German company real-world experience on how electric-car drivers used their cars, recharged them, and otherwise treated them.

Last fall, BMW's CEO confirmed that an all-electric Mini would make a return to the British maker's lineup.

This time, BMW has big plans for the upcoming Mini E, according to industry trade journal Automotive News (subscription required).

Sebastian Mackensen, global head of Mini, told the publication that the brand's fifth "superhero" model will be an all-electric vehicle, saying that the car would be more than a token offering.

While declining to give any details on the new model's size, range, or powertrain, Mackensen told AutoNews, "The electric car is not meant to just have an offering so you can say you have an electric car, but really nobody buys it. No, it is a real car."

Mini has dabbled with electric variants in the past, most notably with the Mini E, a short-lived conversion of the 2009-2010 Mini Cooper three-door hatchback.



That car offered a range of around 100 miles from its 35-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, but was only available to lease. (Some are still on the road as research vehicles.)



In the U.S., the Mini E was only offered to U.S. drivers in Los Angeles, New York, and New Jersey, but its main goal wasn't to bring electrification to the masses.

Instead, was to be a test bench for the early development of hardware that would eventually find its way into the pioneering BMW i3 electric car launched in late 2013.

Some eight years on, BMW is no stranger to electric vehicles, with a growing array of plug-in hybrid versions of its mainstream models along with the i3 hatchback and the i8 plug-in hybrid sport coupe.

There's also a plug-in hybrid version of the new Mini Countryman crossover utility vehicle on the way.

2017 Mini Cooper Countryman Enlarge Photo Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid prototype Enlarge Photo Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid prototype Enlarge Photo

Perhaps the future high-volume electric Mini will result in the same outcome as Smart's efforts to electrify the ForTwo.

The resulting electric Smart was a pleasant surprise, with its clunky, harsh, and largely inefficient gasoline engine and automated manual transmission replaced by a smooth, quiet, electric driveline.

Mini has never suffered from a crude engine or transmission, so there's little to be gained in refinement by switching to electric propulsion.

The move might do wonders for the brand's reliability, however.

Last year, Consumer Reports saw Mini tumble four spots in the publication's annual reliability study, from 10th to 14th.

That puts Mini firmly in the middle of the pack for all brands—and perhaps a simple electric drivetrain with fewer moving parts, and hence fewer failure points, might help.

