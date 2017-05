Tesla vs Uber, Toyota electric cars, Ioniqs compared: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Nio EP9 Enlarge Photo

Today, an electric car smashes a lap record, Toyota's CEO worries about passion, the EPA gets feedback on eliminating pollution regulations, and Tesla turns down Uber. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Toyota's CEO and namesake, Akio Toyoda, worries that electric cars will lack excitement, not to mention costing the company a lot to develop.

A new video compares the electric and hybrid versions of the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq, using both on the same unplanned road trip in Canada.

Tesla has parted ways with automation guru Klaus Grohmann.

And the EPA received almost 30,000 comments on its plans to target regulations for elimination, following an executive order by President Trump.

The Nio EP9 electric supercar set a new lap record at the fabled Nürburgring race circuit in Germany.

Finally, Tesla turned down Uber's offer to partner up on developing self-driving cars.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter