Mini E to return, Mercedes electric SUV driven, diesel NOx emissions bad, Karma redux: Today's Car News

May 17, 2017
2017 Karma Revero deliveries start on May 12, 2017

Today, two cars with plugs return—one luxury plug-in hybrid, and one all-electric minicar in a couple of years—plus grim news about diesel emissions, an ambitious electric motorcycle ride, a phone app for British electric-car drivers, and a scary IIHS video. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

It's 380 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles, and the electric motorcycle company Lightning plans to cover that distance on a single charge—though the bike will be experimental.

A huge study on diesel emissions shows that two-thirds of passenger cars emit more nitrogen oxides in real-world use than permitted by law.

Would you let a stranger use your home charging station, and give you money for it? That's what the U.K. phone app Chargie wants to coordinate.

Despite its dubious driving characteristics, the experimental all-electric Mini E eight years ago was much loved by drivers. Now, a new Mini E will launch in 2019 as a halo car for the brand, a BMW executive says.

Remember the Mercedes-Benz EQ Concept for an electric crossover utility vehicle to compete with Tesla? One British magazine got a ride in the concept and revealed more details.

You may not know what "underride guards" are for semi trailers, but the IIHS says they might save your life in a crash like the one that killed a Tesla Model S driver last June.

Finally, remember the stunning but unreliable 2012 Fisker Karma luxury plug-in hybrid sedan? It's back in production; the first 2017 Karma Reveros were shipped last week.

