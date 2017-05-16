Israeli firm StoreDot claims battery with 5-minute charging time

Israeli technology startup, StoreDot is known for its fast-charging cells, and it first discussed its plans for electric-car batteries in 2015.
The company says that the FlashBattery technology within its pouch cells use "nanomaterials in a layered structure" and "proprietary organic compounds" to deliver a "radical improvement" over conventional lithium-ion cells.
The technology allows for "unprecedented charging rates," according to StoreDot.
When multiple cells are assembled into modules, and a battery pack is assembled from 40 modules, the company says the result will power an electric car with 300 miles of range along with 5-minute recharges.
The company demonstrated that technology at the Cube Tech Fair in Berlin.
The presenters first played the marketing video above; at the end of the demonstration, the display on a large screen suggested the battery cell had reached 60 percent of charge in just under 3 minutes.
