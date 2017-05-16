Israeli firm StoreDot claims battery with 5-minute charging time

Follow John Add to circle



It's one of the Holy Grails for battery researchers and electric-car advocates alike: a battery that could recharge in the same amount of time as it takes to stop for gasoline.

Some of that can be provided by charging at higher rates, as Porsche's proposed 800-volt system for 15-minute fast charging would.

But most of the change has to come deep within the cell chemistry itself.

DON'T MISS: Could water be the secret to faster electric-car battery technology?

Israeli technology startup, StoreDot is known for its fast-charging cells, and it first discussed its plans for electric-car batteries in 2015.

The company says that the FlashBattery technology within its pouch cells use "nanomaterials in a layered structure" and "proprietary organic compounds" to deliver a "radical improvement" over conventional lithium-ion cells.

The technology allows for "unprecedented charging rates," according to StoreDot.

StoreDot shows fast-charging battery cell, Cube Tech Fair, Berlin [via Periscope: Gruendermetropole] Enlarge Photo

When multiple cells are assembled into modules, and a battery pack is assembled from 40 modules, the company says the result will power an electric car with 300 miles of range along with 5-minute recharges.

The company demonstrated that technology at the Cube Tech Fair in Berlin.

READ THIS: Battery legend Goodenough not done yet: new solid-state chemistry introduced

The company said it has 30 material scientists, biochemists, organic chemists electrochemists, and device engineers working within its laboratories, in which it has invested about $20 million.

StoreDot said it combines nanotechnology and organic synthesis, as in biotech facilities, a development process that is similar to the process of developing new drug.

StoreDot shows fast-charging battery cell, Cube Tech Fair, Berlin [via Periscope: Gruendermetropole] Enlarge Photo

It also claims its compound is safer than lithium-ion cells because it's non-flammable and has a higher combustion temperature.

A user named Gruendermetropole showed that demonstration in a Periscope video that runs about five and a half minutes.

CHECK OUT: Tesla granted patent on metal-air battery charging

The presenters first played the marketing video above; at the end of the demonstration, the display on a large screen suggested the battery cell had reached 60 percent of charge in just under 3 minutes.

Then the presenters shut it down.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.