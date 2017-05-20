New Mini E, GM electric-car goal, 2018 Leaf, Clarity lineup, diesel emission study: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Mini Cooper Enlarge Photo

Why won't the EPA target California's waiver to set its own emission rules—yet—according to one source?



How bad are the real-world NOx emissions from diesel passenger vehicles and heavy trucks?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, May 19, 2017.

Friday, we showed the first teaser photo (just a single headlight unit) of the 2018 Nissan Leaf; more details are eagerly awaited by electric-car fans all over the world.

We also covered Tesla's fights against union efforts at its assembly plant in Fremont, California, and noted the company now also suggests that the media are being played for suckers.

Toyota Motor Corporation president Akio Toyoda, at Tesla stand, 2011 Detroit Auto Show Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we discussed the worries of Toyota's CEO and namesake, Akio Toyoda: electric cars will lack excitement, not to mention that they'll cost a lot to develop.

And we wrote about a new video that compares the electric and hybrid versions of the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq, via an unplanned road trip across part of Canada to see how each did.

Wednesday, a new, huge, and grim study on diesel emissions showed that two-thirds of passenger cars emit more nitrogen oxides in real-world use than allowed by law.

Also, a new Mini E electric car will launch in 2019 as a halo car for the Mini brand, a BMW executive says—bringing back an icon much-loved by its test drivers.

On Tuesday, we suggested that one carmaker will sell someday affordable electric cars in volume, at a profit. Its executives say, repeatedly, that GM intends to be that company.

First 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV buyers, Fremont, California: Bobby Edmonds, Bill Mattos, Steve Henry Enlarge Photo

Meanwhile, a draft 2018 budget from the Trump Administration leaves the fate of the EPA's emission test lab in Ann Arbor, Michigan, up in the air—which worries automakers.

We kicked off the week on Monday noting that a federal judge has approved the VW 3.0-liter diesel settlement, offering various outcomes (and cash) to 88,500 owners.

We also took a deep dive into the three-car Honda Clarity lineup, considering both how the plug-in hybrid and 80-mile all-electric versions fit in—and why they came to be.

Over the weekend, we published our 2017 electric motorcycle buyers guide. It's finally springtime, and silent riding has improved again this year.

Finally, we dived into an important policy question about Trump's EPA under its fossil-fuel-supporting head, Scott Pruitt, who denies accepted climate science.

National Plug-In Day 2012: San Francisco, with 60 Nissan Leafs in front of the Golden Gate Bridge Enlarge Photo

Will the environmental go after California's long-established legal ability to set its own emission laws? One source says he doesn't think so—at least not yet. We explained why.

We also offered car dealerships a pro tip: If you have electric cars on the lot, you really need to keep them charged if you hope to sell them to shoppers.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

