Advocacy group takes electric cars to Capitol Hill to inform lawmakers

May 11, 2017

Senator Rob Portman drives Chevrolet Bolt EV

Senator Rob Portman drives Chevrolet Bolt EV

Enlarge Photo

The best way to change perceptions about electric cars is to put novices in the driver's seat—quite literally in this sense.

The advocacy group Plug In America went to Capitol Hill recently, with a barrage of plug-in electric and pure battery electric vehicles, in an effort to educate lawmakers on their importance.

Hundreds of senate staffers showed up for the event, which was hosted by Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, and the Senate Auto Caucus.

DON'T MISS: Buyers in Trump-voting states reject green cars, which surge in Western states

Portman was joined by Senators Heller [R-NV], Merkley [D-OR], and Whitehouse [D-RI].

Automakers provided full support for the event, bringing their latest plug-in vehicle offerings, including the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 238-mile electric car.

The advocacy group also visited the office of every Senate member, not only to promote the event but to reiterate the importance of the vehicles in today's market.

Senator Debbie Stabenow staffers drive electric vehicles

Senator Debbie Stabenow staffers drive electric vehicles

Enlarge Photo

The group is currently focused on ensuring federal policies surrounding electric cars are not hindered, but supported as the vehicles slowly gain in popularity.

Specifically, the $7,500 federal tax credit helps incentivize electric vehicle ownership.

Another policy, the charging station tax credit, recently expired this past December; Plug In America is advocating that it be reinstated.

READ THIS: Plug-in hybrid problem: buyers don't understand them at all

Some states have taken matters into their own hands as well.

California has long had a $2,500 purchase rebate for battery-electric vehicles; it falls to $1,500 for plug-in hybrids.

The state also permits these cars into its freeway carpool lanes with only a single occupant, a huge advantage in the state's notorious packed rush-hour traffic.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Joel Levin, Plug In America’s Executive Director

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Joel Levin, Plug In America’s Executive Director

Enlarge Photo

Connecticut offers awards, recognition, and monetary incentives to dealerships and salespeople for selling the most plug-in electric vehicles

The state of Oregon is also looking into creating a state fund to pay out $250 to a salesperson each time he or she sells an electric vehicle.

Electric vehicles normally take longer to sell and typically do not create extra profits to offset the time spent with consumers interested in the vehicle itself.

CHECK OUT: Plug-In Electric Cars & Politics In Canada: Taking The Pulse (Jul 2015)

The advocacy group believes additional support from the U.S. government can help swing momentum in favor of electric vehicle sales and has found bipartisan support for plug-ins.

Some of the senators in attendance had never learned about electric vehicles at all, making the session a crucial learning experience -- and the group has no plans to quit anytime soon.

With additional support, Plug In America hopes to host more events and expand the electric vehicle curriculum to even more audiences.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

All-electric Fisker EMotion luxury sedan to debut in August All-electric Fisker EMotion luxury sedan to debut in August
Volkswagen T-Roc video teases new small SUV five months early (updated) Volkswagen T-Roc video teases new small SUV five months early (updated)
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf: first drive of updated 125-mile electric car 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf: first drive of updated 125-mile electric car
2017 Mercedes-Benz E300: gas mileage review 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300: gas mileage review
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


;

More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.