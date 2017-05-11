Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for May 2017





2017 Ford C-Max Enlarge Photo

It's time to take a look at the best deals on hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars for the month of May, and as new-vehicle sales slow, there are plenty of deals to be had.

As always, Cars Direct has compiled the best deals for the month, using deals available in Southern California unless stated otherwise.

For full details, check their list. Without further ado, our summary of interesting deals:

2017 Ford C-Max Enlarge Photo

Hybrids

Ford is currently running a relatively inexpensive lease for the C-Max hybrid.

For 36 months, the C-Max can be leased for $169 per month with $1,999 due at signing. Yearly mileage for the deal is 10,500.

That deal is by far the most inexpensive lease on a hybrid vehicle this month, undercutting the Toyota Prius C by $80 per month and the normal Prius Liftback by $100 per month.

The C-Max is EPA-rated at 40 mpg combined.

2017 Lexus CT 200h Enlarge Photo

However, the aging Lexus CT 200h compact hatchback remains a stellar deal, too, and it is rated at 42 mpg combined.

First launched for 2011, the CT is now in its seventh model year. A new generation is expected to arrive in the next year or two.

Lexus is running an attractive lease deal on the car at $249 per month for 36 months with $1,499 due at signing. Yearly mileage is 10,000 per year.

2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids

The Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid returns to the deals list, this time for the 2017 model year.

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid may be leased for $289 per month for 36 months with only $1,999 due upfront.

Annual mileage is higher as well; Kia will allow 12,000 miles yearly for lessees; it's eligible for more than $5,000 in tax credits and rebates.

Its energy efficiency when in electric mode is rated at 103 MPGe.

2017 Volvo XC90 Excellence Enlarge Photo

On the more luxurious end of things is the Volvo XC90 T8 "Twin Engine" plug-in hybrid luxury crossover utility.

It's not a lease deal, but for those looking to write a check or finance a purchase, Volvo is offering $15,000 bonus cash towards its XC90 T8 Excellence model.

According to Volvo, the incentive is meant to clear out remaining 2017 inventory ahead of the 2018 model year.

Other XC90 Hybrid trims are eligible for $2,000 bonuses, but the deal expires on May 31, 2017.

2017 Ford Focus Electric Enlarge Photo

Electric cars

Once again, the Ford Focus Electric tops the list—despite a battery upgrade for 2017 that brings its range rating from the 2016 model's minimal 74 miles to 115 miles this year.

For $149 per month for 36 months, and $2,639 due at signing, potential lessees can take home a 2017 Focus Electric hatchback (in certain states).

The Focus Electric returns 107 MPGe combined and now offers DC fast charging.

It's the cheapest all-electric vehicle on the market at the moment, thanks to $11,750 in discounts.

2018 Volkswagen e-Golf Enlarge Photo

The 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf is in the hunt as well, but it's the previous year's model with a lower EPA range rating: 83 miles, rather than the updated 2017 model's 125 miles.

Volkswagen is leasing the e-Golf for $159 per month for 36 months with $2,349 down.

However, 500 fewer miles are available each year than in the Focus Electric; the e-Golf gets 10,000, while the Focus Electric allows for 10,500.

Purchasing an e-Golf nets some excellent rebates as well.

Those looking to finance may take advantage of 0 percent APR for 72 months plus $6,000 in bonuses.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Enlarge Photo

Finally, the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric rounds out the list.