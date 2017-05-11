Electric cars go to D.C., green-car deals, Tesla vs dealers (again), EPA court ruling: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Brand new Porsche 918 Spyder for sale with Weissach package Enlarge Photo

Today, a rare Porsche plug-in hybrid surfaces, we've got the month's green-car deals, Tesla is battling car-dealer lobbyists (again!), and advocates take electric cars to Washington, D.C. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Ten years ago last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the EPA not only could but must regulate carbon-dioxide emissions. We explain what's happened since then, and why it's important.

After a hiatus in April, our best green-car deals roundup is back for May.

Hybrid and electric cars are still a small part of the market overall, but they're lowest in states that voted for Trump—and only a big deal in Western states.

Another month, another battle between Tesla and auto-dealer lobbyists who want to ban its direct sales model. This time, it's in Connecticut.

Because education about the benefits of plug-in electric cars is desperately needed, an advocacy group took them directly to legislators in Washington, D.C.

While we wrote yesterday that the death of diesel has been greatly exaggerated, it appears that at least for 2017, Mercedes-Benz has given up trying to sell them in the U.S.

Finally, the Porsche 918 Spyder is a rare and very fast beast; the plug-in hybrid supercar was only built in 2015, and only 918 were sold, for almost $1 million each. A brand-new one is now for sale online, if you're in the market.

