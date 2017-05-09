EPA science advisers axed; execs from regulated industries to replace them

Follow John Add to circle



While much of the nation's capital is preoccupied with the unpredictable Trump administration and its possible ties to Russia, the fate of the Environmental Protection Agency generates less news coverage.

That's not to say there hasn't been news.

Administrator Scott Pruitt is proceeding swiftly with a radical plan to restructure—critics suggest "dismantle" might be a better word—the agency charged with protecting U.S. air, water, and land from pollution.

Within six weeks of Trump's inauguration, the word "science" had quietly been removed from the mission statement of the agency's Science and Technology office.

That was quickly followed by a House bill that placed increased restrictions on scientists nominated to join the EPA's Science Advisory Board, while explicitly making it easier for panelists from private industry to be selected.

Now we learn that, in fact, several seats have just opened up on that board. Last Friday, Pruitt dismissed at least five scientists who sit on that board.

According to a statement by an EPA spokesman given to The New York Times, Pruitt will "consider" replacing them with panelists appointed from the very industries whose pollution the EPA regulates.

“The administrator believes," said spokesman J. P. Freire, "we should have people on this board who understand the impact of regulations on the regulated community."

That will be facilitated by the bill to impose new limits on scientists who sit on the Science Board, HR 1431.

It was passed by the House, 229 to 193, just three weeks after it was introduced by Representative Frank Lucas [R-OK]. It now awaits action in the U.S. Senate.

Lucas, it should be noted, is from the same state as Pruitt, who as Oklahoma's attorney general sued the agency he now runs more than a dozen times to prevent it from enforcing regulations limiting pollution from its powerful fossil-fuel extraction and refining industry.

Pruitt recuses himself

Only last week did Pruitt recuse himself from weighing in on the agency's response to those lawsuits, many of which remain active.

He will absent himself as well from litigation around the Clean Waters of the U.S. rule, as well as anything to do with signed settlements following the Volkswagen diesel-emission cheating scandal.

His four-page recusal memo only came to light after it was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by E&E News, according to its article last week.

The scientific advisors who have been dismissed were charged with providing guidance to agency regulators on whether the research they use to craft policy responses has sufficient scientific rigor and integrity.

Pruitt said his actions came from a desire to make a "clean break" with the policies of the agency under the Obama Administration.

Reportedly, that came as a surprise to those members of the board, who had been told both in January and again more recently by EPA staff that they would be kept on for another term.

The agency began informing current board members of the changes last Friday and throughout the weekend.

It may be that Pruitt's expressed desire to bring the viewpoints of regulated industries to the forefront ran head-on into the peer-reviewed scientific literature showing that those industries have in fact polluted in ways that exceeded legal limits.

If the Senate passes HR 1421, Pruitt will find it far easier to confirm new panelists from regulated industries than career scientists, who will face new hurdles that specifically do not apply to those industry representatives.

In other words, scientists would no longer review recommendations on issues like methane emissions from fracked natural-gas extraction to ensure that they are based on sound and rigorous scientific analysis.

Instead, that function would fall to the fossil-fuel producers who profit from those wells.

Henhouse, meet fox?

