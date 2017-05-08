Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, Apr 2017: plus ça change...





The Volt remains the undisputed king of the Canadian plug-in electric vehicle market.

In April, the Chevy Volt enjoyed its 13th consecutive month as Canada's best-selling plug in electric vehicle, and its 46th month overall.

While overshadowed by other vehicles in its home U.S. market, the Volt's leadership of the Canadian plug-in segment recalls the Prius' dominance of the early hybrid market.

Chevy sold 348 Volts in Canada in April, down slightly from 377 in March. Four-month new vehicle sales of 1,249 are about 500 ahead of last year's pace.

The carmaker also sold 187 Bolts in April, down from March's 241 but still good enough for second place. Nissan reported 142 Leaf sales, about even with the 144 in March.

Leaf registrations suggest that an additional 47 used vehicles might have been imported as well.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

BMW contributed 35 i-series (i3, i8, 330e, 740e) and Mitsubishi added 4 more i-MiEVs to Canadian roads.

GreenCarReports offers its monthly regrets that Ford C-Max Energi, Ford Fusion Energi and Hyundai Sonata PHEV sales are not provided.

As conveyed by a Ford representative: "I have looked into this and unfortunately we are not inclined to provide this level of detail for Canada. The numbers are very small, as you might imagine."

March Registration Round-up

March proved to be a record-breaking for plug-in electric vehicles in Canada, with an estimated 1460 new car sales and 50 used vehicle imports.

This beat the previous high of just under 1,300 sales set last September.

Market share of 0.78 percent wasn't as high as December's 0.80 percent, but the arrival of new electric car models later this year should help mount a challenge.

2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

March sales for Tesla comprised 169 Model S and 186 Model X cars, for a total of 355 vehicles.

This was in line with December sales (352 total vehicles) but below the company's Canadian high of 425 sales, set in September.

If the estimated used Nissan Leaf imports are included in that vehicle's March total, then the two Tesla models would have had to settle for fourth and fifth place.

Kia sold 51 Soul EVs in March; 9 Hyundai Ioniq Electric hatchbacks were also registered.

An additional 5 Chrysler Pacifica (plug-in) Hybrid minivans were registered, and a further 3 used Fiat 500e compliance cars were imported into the country.

March also saw BMW sell 32 i3 hatchbacks, 8 i8 coupes, 22 X5 SUVs, 5 330e and 2 740e sedans.

2017 BMW i3 Enlarge Photo

Porsche sold 27 Cayenne S-E Hybrids and 2 additional Panamera S-E Hybrids, while Mercedes sold an additional 2 S550e plug-in hybrids.

Audi meanwhile sold 52 A3 e-tron hatchbacks—its best ever month—and Volvo sold an additional 35 XC90 plug-in hybrid crossovers.

_______________________________________

