Model 3 risk, 2017 VW e-Golf driven, Shanghai roundup, hydrogen energy math: The Week in Reverse

2013 Tesla Model S electric sport sedan on delivery day, with owner David Noland Enlarge Photo

Why is one noted manufacturing expert very worried about the Tesla Model 3?



Which article topic got more reader comments: hydrogen fuel-cell prospects or the impact of delayed CAFE rules?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, May 5, 2017.

Longtime readers will know that our writer David Noland often discusses his ownership of a Tesla Model S (and many other topics too) in great detail.

Friday, he wrote that it's time to replace his trusty 2013 Model S with a newer, more powerful, longer-range all-wheel-drive version—and explained why he came to that conclusion.

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, first drive, New York City, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

We also covered our short first drive in the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf electric car, which has a much higher 125-mile range rating, though we couldn't really test that.

On Thursday, our most popular piece explained how, and why, BMW uses Teslas to scare its staff about the future of electric cars and the company's position in that world.

And we named the carmakers that demonstrate California's 2025 zero-emission vehicle requirements can be met.

Reader Victor Ettel detailed why hydrogen fuel-cell cars use far more energy than electric cars and hybrids—fueling the passionate ongoing debate among readers on hydrogen.

Wednesday, we detailed how the innovative "Ioniq Unlimited" lease plan for the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric actually works, covering its pros and a few cons.

We also covered a Class 6 delivery van with a hydrogen fuel-cell range extender for its electric powertrain that the UPS plans to test in Sacramento starting later this year.

Fuel-cell range extender for prototype plug-in electric delivery van to be tested by UPS in 2017 Enlarge Photo

On Tuesday, a piece suggesting that the impact of delaying the last four years of fuel-economy rules won't be as great as some rhetoric claims generated plenty of comments.

Sales results for April came in this week as well, and we've published the numbers in our monthly plug-in electric car sales report.

We kicked off the week on Monday pointing out that despite the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal, fellow German maker BMW is sticking with its diesel plans for the U.S.

The Shanghai auto show the previous week had far more green and electric cars than any U.S. show; we rounded up the most significant concepts and production models.

A noted manufacturing expert says Tesla's plan to skip beta testing in its plan to bring the Model 3 to market this year is highly risky; more than 200 commenters responded.

Over the weekend, we covered the expansion and renaming of Drive Oregon, which as the newly minted Forth has an expanded mission and covers more states.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk at Tesla Store opening in Westfield Mall, London, Oct 2013 Enlarge Photo

Finally, remember that Tesla semi truck? Elon Musk not only teased it at a TED talk, he talked about the future of (multiple) battery gigafactories as well.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

