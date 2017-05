VW vs Tesla, electric cars in China, Karma configurator, are lighter cars safer? Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Scene from 2017 Karma Revero television spot Enlarge Photo

Today, a new configurator, a flawed study, compact crossover gas mileage, and a remarkable claim by a large carmaker. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Saturday, we published our usual Week in Reverse roundup of top stories from last week.

Yesterday, we highlighted new laws in Fremont, California, that require new homes to have solar panels and wiring for electric-car charging stations.

According to Herbert Diess, head of the Volkswagen brand, anything Tesla can do, VW can do better. By 2025, anyway.

We polled our Twitter followers on the lowest acceptable gas mileage for a compact SUV. The results were aggressive.

China has more than twice as many electric-car plants as the U.S. We looked at what that really means.

A study that suggests lighter cars are actually safer has a major flaw that surprised us.

Following last week's U.S. plug-in electric car sales report, we have similar sales data for Canada.

What's a "181-year-old armrest" design? We didn't know either, until we read the article. HINT: It's about electronics.

Finally, the configurator for the Karma Revero (nee Fisker Karma) is now live.

