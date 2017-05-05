Acura CDX could migrate from China as luxury subcompact crossover





2016 Acura CDX (Chinese spec) Enlarge Photo

Acura today has a thin lineup that has as many passenger sedans as crossover utility vehicles.

With only the TLX, RDX, MDX, RLX, and NSX to work with, Honda's premium line doesn't compete in a number of important markets.

The most glaring absence is in the raging hot subcompact crossover realm.

DON'T MISS: 2017 Acura NSX: Sexy, Powerful Hybrid Supercar Specs Released

That could be set to change based on a report from Ward's Automotive.

Speaking to Ward's during the launch of the 2018 Acura TLX, group vice president Jon Ikeda hinted that the brand could bring over the more luxurious version of the Honda HR-V that's already sold in China as the Acura CDX.

2016 Acura CDX (Chinese spec) Enlarge Photo 2016 Acura CDX (Chinese spec) Enlarge Photo 2016 Acura CDX (Chinese spec) Enlarge Photo

“It's a model that interests a lot of our people, so we have our R&D; guys looking into the possibility,” Ikeda told Ward's.

He then tempered expectations, warning that it's “not as simple as just shipping [CDX] over here,” because of differing vehicle regulations in China and the U.S.

READ THIS: 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD first drive review

But damn the regulations, because Acura needs the small CDX.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Infiniti, and Buick, are already carving up this very lucrative pie with their own premium "cute utes."

2017 Honda HR-V Enlarge Photo

And based on the report, the little CDX could do well in the U.S.

While the HR-V uses a continuously variable transmission and a 1.8-liter four-cylinder with just 141 horsepower, the CDX gets the Honda Civic's excellent 1.5-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder paired to an eight-speed automatic.

CHECK OUT: Acura Kills ILX Hybrid For 2015; Only Two Mild Hybrids Left

On refinement alone, then, the CDX powertrain sounds like a tremendous upgrade over that of the HR-V.

Combined with improved materials and equipment and the CDX's handsome design, and Honda's premium brand could have the recipe for a sales success.

If it ever arrives.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.