First TV ad for Karma Revero drops as sales to start next month





Everything old is new again, including the 2017 Karma Revero, a reborn 2012 Fisker Karma.

Now its maker has released the first-ever television advertisement for the car, a spot that debuted during the 2017 U.S. Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Karma Automotive.

Simply titled "Delivery," the advertisement is full of graceful, flashing scenes of luxury as the narrator describes the Revero as the car of one's dreams.

"Most people buy what they need," the ad proclaims, as images of California beachfront property are spliced with those of a Revero rolling out of a transport truck.

"Some buy what they want" the ad continues. "Few buy what they dream"—positioning the Revero as the vehicle missing from drivers' otherwise luxurious lives.

For some, that may be true, although a Nissan Leaf or Chevrolet Bolt EV may offer greater practicality (the Karma has the interior space of a subcompact), higher electric range (it's around 40 miles), and greater energy efficiency (the Karma has the lowest MPGe rating of any plug-in vehicle on the market).

2017 Karma Revero Enlarge Photo

Those vehicles both start under $40,000, while the Revero will arrive with a $130,000 price tag.

For the price, buyers will be treated to a 21.4-kwh battery pack with a 6.6-kw charger paired to a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 260 horsepower.

Those figures are improvements on the original Fisker Karma, which used a 20.4-kwh unit and a 3.3-kw charger.

Improvements to the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster are also present.

For some context, $130,000 can net a luxurious Tesla Model S 75D ... and still leave roughly enough left over to buy a brand new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

But we digress.

Scene from 2017 Karma Revero television spot Enlarge Photo

Karma Automotive has big plans after rising from the stillborn ashes of Fisker Automotive post-bankruptcy, infused with new capital from its Chinese owner Wanxiang.

The brand hopes to sell 900 Reveros this year alone, following the launch of the 2017 model later this month.

That may be an ambitious goal considering 2,000 Fisker Karma were sold during the model's entire lifetime.

The new company has spent almost two years in contact with existing Fisker owners, however, to understand their desires, likes and dislikes, and how they view their cars.

For owners of the original Fisker Karma, the Karma Revero will be much of the same to love.

Owners were tapped to provide input on the design, and by and large, they loved the looks of the original Karma. Therefore, it has mostly stayed the same.

2017 Karma Revero Enlarge Photo

The TV spot likely reflects the views of those owners, and their visions of themselves and their cars—in the hopes of finding more such wealthy buyers.

Low-volume production of the Karma Revero will take place at a new plant in California, with tooling relocated from contract producer Valmet in Finland, which assembled the previous Fisker version.

Some Karma production could expand to China in the future; the company and its battery-cell supplier A123 are both now owned by Wanxiang, China's largest auto-parts supplier.

_______________________________________

