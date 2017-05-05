2017 VW e-Golf first drive, Model S swap, Karma on TV, rolling coal banned: Today's Car News

May 5, 2017
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, first drive, New York City, April 2017

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, first drive, New York City, April 2017

Today, one Tesla will be replaced with another, we've driven the longer-range 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, the Karma Revero is on TV, and we bust another alt-fuel myth. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Our writer David Noland has covered his ownership of a Tesla Model S (and many other topics too) in great detail, and his articles are among our most popular.

Now, he's concluded it's time to replace his trusty 2013 Model S with a newer, more powerful, longer-range version with all-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, the first TV ad for the 2017 Karma Revero—a very different plug-in luxury sedan—has appeared, just prior to the car going on sale.

The chances of the smaller, more fuel-efficient Acura CDX mini-crossover utility vehicle landing on U.S. shores seem pretty high.

We got a short first drive in the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, though we couldn't test out the electric car's much higher 125-mile range rating.

And because it's Friday, it's time to bust another alt-fuel myth: no, John D. Rockefeller didn't promote Prohibition so he could ban ethanol.

BMW and Intel have joined together in a pilot program to develop autonomous vehicle technology that both will use.

Finally, Colorado has banned the practice of "rolling coal," joining New Jersey in penalizing a particularly odious ritual among deranged diesel owners who relish polluting.

