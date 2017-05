Electric car sales to soar, hydrogen UPS van, better batteries, Apple car: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec), 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got some optimistic projections on electric-car sales, possibly better batteries with a not-very-secret new ingredient, and an all-electric UPS van with a hydrogen range extender. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A couple of different studies suggest that consumer interest in plug-in electric cars is high, and their sales may even double next year.

The UPS has rolled out a Class 6 delivery van with a hydrogen fuel-cell range extender for its electric powertrain; tests start in Sacramento later this year.

Could plain old water be the secret to better battery cells with more power and more energy storage? Some researchers are hopeful.

Remember that "Ioniq Unlimited" lease plan for the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric? We have more details now.

The "Apple self-driving car" has finally been spotted; it's a Lexus SUV. But what do we really know about it?

Finally, in unlikely stories of the day, an Oregon man has been fined for researching traffic-light algorithms. Really.

