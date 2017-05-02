Plug-in electric car sales for Apr: Bolt EV back over 1,000

Follow John Add to circle



WIth four-figure sales for both its all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid, GM probably led April's plug-in electric car sales.

The "probably" comes because Tesla refuses to release its deliveries broken down either by month or by country, meaning there's no data to compare.

GM's 3,102 deliveries—1,807 Volts, 1,292 Bolt EVs, 7 discontinued Spark EVs, and 2 stray discontinuedCadillac ELR coupes—comfortably beat the 1,063 Nissan Leafs sold last month.

The largest U.S. car company's year-to-date plug-in sales totals after four months for those three vehicles are 7,370 and 4,384, along with 7 ELRs.

Those contrast to 4,340 Leafs for Nissan, which will unveil its all-new and longer-range 2018 Nissan Leaf this September.

More than that, the Bolt EV's 1,292 sales comfortably beat those of the aging Leaf (at 1,063) with half its range, even if they're not what electric-car advocates had hoped for out of the longest-range mass-priced electric car on the market.

We won't get data on Ford's deliveries of its C-Max and Fusion Energi plug-in hybrids and Focus Electric until tomorrow, though it's extremely unlikely it will beat GM's number.

In other reported April electric-car sales, 307 Volkswagen e-Golf hatchbacks were delivered, bringing the year's total to 1,274 just before deliveries of the updated, 125-mile 2017 VW e-Golf start.

Finally, Audi delivered 301 of its A3 e-tron Sportback compact hatchbacks, bringing the year's total so far to 1,502, or more than 10 percent of all A3 sales.

We'll update this article further as more data comes in today and tomorrow

