Tesla Model 3 risk, BMW diesel, EPA deletes science, Shanghai electric-car surge: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2016 Acura CDX (Chinese spec) Enlarge Photo

Today, we run down a whole host of electric cars that Chinese buyers saw and we didn't, look at a potentially risky move by Tesla on its affordable Model 3, and explain why the EPA has eradicated all mention of climate science from its website. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Saturday we ran down the previous week's top stories with our News In Reverse roundup.

Drive Oregon, the electric-car advocacy group, has a new name, an expanded mission, and now covers more states. Go Forth!

Tesla finally added automatic emergency braking to its latest Autopilot, but Consumer Reports had downgraded the Model S and Model X for the missing feature.

Climate science doesn't support EPA chief Scott Pruitt's intentions for the agency, so climate change has vanished from the agency website with a note that it's being reviewed to make sure it aligns with the Trump administration's policy goals.

The Shanghai auto show had way more electric cars than any U.S. show; we ran down the top dozen or so that we felt were most interesting.

The effects of the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal were very real, but BMW is persevering, with a diesel BMW 5-Series luxury sedan on the way.

Skipping the prototype tooling test stage is a big risk for the Tesla Model 3 program, says a noted manufacturing expert.

If you haven't paid a lot of attention lately, we ran down six things you should know about the latest hybrid cars.

Recent Nissan Leaf electric cars have been recalled over a front passenger airbag issue that dealerships will look at.

Finally, the Acura CDX may come to the U.S. as Honda's luxury brand mulls bringing a smaller SUV to join the burgeoning lineups of utility vehicles of all sizes.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter